Schuebel expected to hand Kurti the 2026 Kosovo Report at afternoon meeting

A meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Ambassador Dirk Schuebel, who heads the European Union Office in Kosovo, is scheduled for today at 17:45.

At the meeting, Kurti will receive the European Commission’s 2026 Kosovo Report from Schuebel. After their talks, the two will hold a joint press conference.

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This year’s document is expected to outline the situation in Kosovo and its progress toward European integration.

A draft of the report made public in advance, along with assessments by European integration experts, indicates that Kosovo is not expected to have made noticeable progress in most of the areas assessed by the EU.