Schuebel expected to hand Kurti the 2026 Kosovo Report at afternoon meeting

Schuebel expected to hand Kurti the 2026 Kosovo Report at afternoon meeting

A meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Ambassador Dirk Schuebel, who heads the European Union Office in Kosovo, is scheduled for today at 17:45.

At the meeting, Kurti will receive the European Commission’s 2026 Kosovo Report from Schuebel. After their talks, the two will hold a joint press conference.

Të lidhura

None found

This year’s document is expected to outline the situation in Kosovo and its progress toward European integration.

A draft of the report made public in advance, along with assessments by European integration experts, indicates that Kosovo is not expected to have made noticeable progress in most of the areas assessed by the EU.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 10:18

Tags: , ,
Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?

Currency exchange, November 5: How much are the dollar and euro bought and sold for, and what is happening with other currencies?
Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan

Second victim found under rubble after powerful explosion brought down apartment building in Elbasan
2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises

2027 budget: Social protection’s share of spending falls as defence’s rises
Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028

Vance begins positioning himself for the post-Trump era: War with Iran cost us in the elections, focus turns to 2028
Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures

Weather forecast for November 5, 2026: here are the temperatures
Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges

Horoscope: What do the stars predict for you? From surprises in love to financial challenges
Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader

Arben Gashi officially announces his candidacy for LDK leader
Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda

Assembly to hold plenary session: three draft laws and audit report on the agenda