Rama clarifies stance on inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia’s constitution: Albania will never be an obstacle on the EU path

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama responded to the heated debate in North Macedonia following his comments about the need to include the Bulgarian minority in the Constitution, as one of the preconditions for the country’s further progress toward the European Union.

During the joint press conference with Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, a journalist from Alsat TV asked Rama whether Albania, if it entered the EU earlier, would support blocking North Macedonia if the latter does not include Bulgarians in the constitutional text.

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In his response, Rama stressed that Albania has always supported North Macedonia’s EU membership and that it would never take on the role of someone who tells the Macedonian government or citizens what they should do.

“I have consistently been a voice, sometimes even a strong one, in support of North Macedonia’s process of rapprochement with and accession to the European Union, and I would never allow myself to dictate to the Macedonian government or people what they should do,” Rama said.

He explained that his statement had come in response to a question from a Bulgarian television journalist during an interview shortly before his planned visit to Bulgaria. He said he had spoken about the sacrifices North Macedonia has made on its integration path, including the name change, while, in his view, the EU has not kept all of its promises.

Rama acknowledged that he understands the Macedonian side’s concern about the possibility of additional demands being set in the future, once the constitutional change to include the Bulgarian minority is carried out.

However, he stressed that in his view the veto could be lifted by fulfilling this condition, but he clarified that this is not an instruction for the Macedonian authorities.

“Naturally, I find it difficult to see another alternative, but this is simply my point of view. I do not lecture anyone, and Albania will never become an obstacle in any way that delays North Macedonia’s membership in the European Union,” declared the head of the Albanian government.

At the end of his answer, Rama also spoke about his relationship with his counterpart Hristijan Mickoski, after the journalist asked how the friendship between the two prime ministers squares with his stance on the Bulgarian issue.

He said that there is no fundamental difference between them that could damage their relations, stressing that the friendship is mutual and that both are people who openly say what they think.

“Between me and Prime Minister Mickoski there is absolutely no fundamental difference that hinders our friendship. On the contrary, our friendship becomes increasingly clear over time,” Rama concluded.