Korça commemorates its 12 delegates to the Congress of Manastir, exhibition brings historical documents and photographs for the first time

The city of Korça gave special importance to November 22, the key day of the Congress of Manastir where the Albanian alphabet was unified. During the event, the role of the 12 delegates from Korça County who participated in this congress was highlighted. Researcher and collector Niko Kotherja presented a carefully prepared historical exhibition, which through photographs, documents and publications presented the profiles of the 12 Korça figures.

Among the exhibited personalities was also Mihal Grameno, for whom relatives still preserve photographs, books and memories inherited across generations.

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The proceedings of the Congress of Manastir took place from November 14 to 20; among many suggested alphabets, three were chosen: that of the Istanbul Society, the “Bashkimi” Society and the “Agimi” Society. According to linguists, the merging of these alphabets produced the alphabet we use today.