German army tests AI kamikaze drones in Lithuania as hundreds of billions of euros are invested in modernizing the forces of…

Berlin is accelerating the modernization of the army and preparing for future conflict scenarios.

As Reuters reports, German forces have carried out the first operational tests with kamikaze drones in Lithuania, near the Belarusian border, while simultaneously testing artificial intelligence systems used to identify and assess military targets.

Të lidhura None found

These tests took place during the large military exercise “Freedom Shield” at the Rudninkai training ground, where the head of the German army, Christian Freuding, was also present.

During the demonstration, drones produced by the German companies Helsing and Stark carried out simulated attacks against armored vehicles and tanks. To verify their operational capabilities, the devices used inert warheads without explosive charges.

They are single-use aerial vehicles, also known as loitering munitions. These devices can stay over a designated area for some time, detect targets and then dive rapidly toward them, exploding at the moment of impact.

In addition to drones, the German army has also tested the “Clarity” system, a program developed by the company Helsing that relies on artificial intelligence to analyze military data.

This system can process large volumes of information collected by satellites, drones and other sensors. It then assesses the situation on the ground and proposes targets and possible actions to military forces, making the decision-making process faster.

In today’s conflicts, these technologies are gaining increasing importance, especially after the massive use of drones by Russia and Ukraine in the war between them.

These tests are part of Berlin’s plan to strengthen its military presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

In 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged that a combat brigade would be permanently stationed in Lithuania. This move is considered an unprecedented step for the German army.

The 45th Armored Brigade, based in Rudninkai and Rukla, is expected to include about 5,000 soldiers and 2,000 military vehicles, including dozens of tanks, once it reaches full operational capability by the end of 2027.

Currently, around 1,800 German soldiers are in Lithuania as part of the gradual deployment of this force.

The increase in the German military presence in the region comes as NATO is warning of growing potential threats from Russia.

According to some Alliance officials, by 2029 Moscow could have the capacity to launch a large-scale attack against a NATO member state.

For its part, Moscow has repeatedly denied having aggressive plans against Alliance countries, accusing NATO of escalating tensions by expanding its military presence near Russian borders.

Meanwhile, Germany is devoting hundreds of billions of euros to modernizing its armed forces, after decades of limited investment and after security in Europe changed profoundly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.