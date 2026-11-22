The opposition party LSDM accuses that citizens are living on the brink of poverty as a result of high prices and low living standards.

Natasha Popoviq points out that, according to warnings, from next year electricity and heating will also become more expensive, which will further worsen the economic situation of citizens, because according to her this will cause a new wave of price increases.

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“Now comes another price shock, specifically the increase in electricity and heating prices. Everything Mickoski said was a lie. In September he warned that electricity would not become more expensive, while now his man in the Regulatory Commission, Aco Ristov, warns that from next year electricity bills will be 2 to 3 percent higher, while the price of heating will be 6 to 7 percent higher. This will be a strong blow and will mean other price increases and additional impoverishment of citizens,” declared Natasha Popoviq from LSDM.