First Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Bekim Sali, took part together with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in the ceremony where the plaque of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Albania in Bitola was unveiled.

Sali assessed this event as an important moment for deepening relations, friendship and cooperation between the two states.

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In a post, he wrote that in Bitola, together with Prime Minister Rama, they took part in the unveiling of the plaque of the Honorary Consulate.

He called it an event of special significance in the city of the Alphabet, symbolizing the strengthening of ties, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Bitola, according to him, always remains a key point of history and of our national connection.