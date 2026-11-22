Today the international competition “European Defense Tech Hackathon” concluded successfully after three days of intensive activities.

This event was organized for the first time in Kosovo, under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with Innovation Centre Kosovo (ICK) and European Defense Tech Hub (EDTH).

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At the closing ceremony, Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci expressed gratitude to all participating teams and organizers for their dedication shown during the competition.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Maqedonci stressed that for him every team that participated was a winner. He added that it was a pleasure to see up close the ideas and solutions presented, as well as the potential of young people to contribute to the advancement of technology in the defense sector.

At the end of the competition, awards were also presented to the three best teams.

The purpose of the “European Defense Tech Hackathon” is to connect technologists, public institutions, investors, and operators in the field of dual-use and defense technology, bridging the gap between them.