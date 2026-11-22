338 fines since the launch of the anti-violence package, how much does the bill “weigh” for protesters? Only 3 of them reach the value of 5 million leks

Tirana police have issued 338 fines since the entry into force of the Normative Act that provides punitive measures for violent, masked protesters who block vehicle traffic or fail to obey the orders of the authorities.

335 of them are for blocking traffic, carrying the minimum legal value of 5,000 new leks. These fines were imposed from November 2 to 21.

Të lidhura None found

Only in 3 cases was the fine at the maximum limit of 500,000 new leks (5 million old leks). These 3 fines represent almost half of the total value, which reaches 3 million 175 thousand new leks.