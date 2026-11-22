NATO convenes North Atlantic Council on Monday after air incident with three Russian objects in Poland

Brussels will host a NATO meeting on Monday, November 23, related to a serious air incident in Poland, in which three flying objects of Russian origin violated Polish airspace and crashed on the country’s territory.

The event occurred on the morning of November 20, during one of the most massive Russian attacks against Ukraine, according to international media. Among the identified objects was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, while the other two objects are believed to have been a missile and a jet-powered drone.

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The objects fell in three different locations in southeastern Poland, specifically in the Podkarpackie and Lubelskie regions. According to Polish authorities, the incident caused no injuries.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the event as dangerous and announced that NATO fighter jets had been scrambled in response to the airspace violation.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that investigations have confirmed that all three objects were of Russian origin, while he did not rule out the possibility that it was a deliberate provocation.

On Monday, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main decision-making body, is expected to convene. Poland will be represented at this meeting by Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski.

According to announcements, the meeting is part of the usual consultations among allied countries and will focus on the violation of Polish airspace, as well as on actions to strengthen the defense of the Alliance’s eastern flank.