Rain does not stop protesters: citizens call for Rama’s resignation outside the prime minister’s office

Citizens gathered again this afternoon outside the prime minister’s office in Tirana, continuing their daily protests against Edi Rama’s government. The gathering began at around 6:30 p.m., a day after the national protest, which was marked by tensions and clashes with police. Students, young people and other citizens were among those taking part.

The protesters are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down and say they will continue to demonstrate until he resigns. They are also opposing the old political establishment, placing Edi Rama and Sali Berisha on the same footing.

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Students continue to reject the prime minister’s repeated calls for dialogue. They say talks with Rama are unacceptable, as they have accused him of corruption and allege that he has used the police to subject young people to violence during protests.

Despite clashes the previous day and an increased police presence at gatherings, citizens returned to the area outside the prime minister’s office to continue their protest and call for political change.