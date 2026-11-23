Rain causes problems in Kukës as rockfalls and landslides block several villages

Rainfall has also caused problems in rural areas of Kukës. Today, the villages of Grykë-Çajë, Fshat, Shkinak, Arrën and Surroj were cut off.

It was not until midday that the Kukës Municipality intervened, clearing the rocks and restoring traffic on these roads.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, the situation remains problematic in several remote areas, including Oreshka, Cernaleva, Orgjosti, Belja, Lojmja, Nimça, Xhaferaj and Turaj, where debris on the roads continues to hinder the movement of residents and vehicles.

Heavy rainfall has caused problems with road infrastructure in mountainous areas, and drivers using these routes are urged to exercise caution.