Trump: China could have lured Jensen Huang away, making his return to Nvidia a matter of national security

U.S. President Donald Trump said Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia was essential for the company and for U.S. national security. He said he was concerned that China could lure Huang into leading Huawei if he left the American tech giant.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said Beijing could try to recruit Huang by offering him extraordinary terms. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping might think he did not need spies and could simply hire Nvidia’s chief executive.

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“I know how good, professional and cunning China is. Xi Jinping might conclude that he doesn’t need to go through all these things. We don’t need spies. Let’s hire Jensen,” Trump said.

The president also described the possibility that Chinese authorities could offer Huang the leadership of one of the country’s biggest technology companies. He said that if Huang were invited to China, he could catch the next flight and get everything he asked for.

Trump described the main risk as losing the knowledge and abilities of a major figure in the global semiconductor industry. “The risk is losing someone like him, the intellectual power of a man like Jensen,” he said, calling Huang exceptional for American technology.

He insisted that Huang had done nothing wrong and said he was convinced Huang should return to lead Nvidia. “I don’t think he did anything wrong. His judgment in some somewhat unrelated incidents was poor, but he did nothing wrong other than create an irreplaceable chip,” Trump told CNBC.

Trump said he had called Huang on Sunday evening, before his return was made public. He said he had asked Huang to promise that he would work hard, telling him he had the brains and abilities needed and that if he gave it his all, no one could beat him.

According to Trump, Huang replied that he would work harder than ever. The president described him as excited and a good person, adding that he had been through a very difficult period.

Asked whether Huang was “too big to fail,” Trump rejected that description. He said his support for Huang was based on his rare abilities and added: “He’s a brilliant man, and we want him on our side.”

The president confirmed that he had consulted several people, including the vice president, before the decision was made to bring Huang back. He said the board had decided to do what they wanted, acknowledging that he had pressured it to bring the executive back.

Trump’s remarks follow reports of concerns about Huang’s private life and national security. According to reports, Nvidia’s board had launched an investigation to determine whether the executive might have been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.

The New York Times reported on November 11 that Huang had had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, whom U.S. officials suspected might have links to Chinese intelligence. Another report by the newspaper claimed that she had communicated for more than a year with an official from China’s Ministry of State Security, Beijing’s main intelligence service, including during the period of her relationship with the Nvidia executive.

According to the same newspaper, Huang had also had another extramarital relationship with a company executive who reported directly to him.

Trump played down concerns about reports of Alice Huang’s contacts with a Chinese intelligence official. “Who isn’t in contact? China probably talks to everyone. They talk to me, too; they talk to everyone. That doesn’t mean they’re bad people,” he said.

Trump acknowledged that he had pressured Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back, but argued that losing such talent would pose a greater risk to U.S. interests.

Nvidia announced on Monday that Jensen Huang had returned to lead the company. According to reports, before the decision the company had received assurances from senior levels of the U.S. government that his return did not pose a threat to national security.

The case has highlighted two strategic concerns in Washington: protecting against potential influence from Chinese intelligence and preserving U.S. superiority in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.