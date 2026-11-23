Several buses belonging to the Greek police rapid-response unit caught fire on Monday afternoon in the Goudi area of Athens.

According to police, the fire started in the engine of a bus that had just returned from duty and was being parked among other vehicles.

Të lidhura None found

The buses were empty when the fire broke out, and no one was in danger, police said.

Police officers and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. The burned buses were old but still in service. Meanwhile, the Hellenic Police have ordered 60 new buses.