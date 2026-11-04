Prosecutors seek detention for two suspects over manipulation of Štip university’s electronic system

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Štip has launched proceedings against two people suspected of acting as accomplices in the criminal offenses of “Abuse of official position and authority” and “Computer fraud.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the two female suspects are employees of Goce Delčev University in Štip. They are suspected of using their official duties to secure financial gain for themselves.

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From 2021 to 2026, the second suspect, a student affairs officer at one of the faculties, allegedly exceeded her authority by entering false data into the university’s information system. According to the ministry, she acted on instructions from the first suspect, who heads the “E-Index” Department.

The unlawful alteration, deletion or concealment of data in the electronic student record database produced false results during electronic processing and transmission. The suspects’ financial gain is currently estimated at 21,000 euros.

The public prosecutor has asked the preliminary proceedings judge to order pretrial detention for both suspects, the ministry said.