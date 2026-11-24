Consequences of the protest at the border? Ermal Hasimja: I was escorted to the supervisor at Rinas, Eda Grimci publishes document on the exit refusal

Participation in gatherings appears to have started bringing consequences for some citizens even when they try to cross the state border.

Lecturer Ermal Hasimja was the first to raise public concern about an incident at the border crossing point. He said that during passport verification he was separated from the others and was then told that the reason was related to the protest.

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According to him, the incident happened today at Rinas airport. He was escorted to the supervisor’s office, who, although polite and somewhat embarrassed, told him that the suspicion was related to the protest and that it may have been a mix-up with some protester with similar data. Hasimja stressed that this explanation did not convince him.

He put forward two possible interpretations. According to the first, someone is identifying protesters and exerting a form of pressure by threatening them with restrictions on movement abroad. In his case, he said the story began when the employee checking passports did not recognize him, but noticed something in the system, and it was carefully closed by the supervisor, who according to him watches more television. According to the second, the police are verifying whether people with an obligation to report to authorities are leaving the country, which partly coincides with the supervisor’s explanation.

Another report came from Eda Grimci, a member of the Democratic Party leadership. She published a document according to which a citizen was refused exit from Albania because of a note in the police system, which she suspects is related to participation in the protest.

Grimci wrote that while attention is focused on the opposition, lists, names, tickets and protest videos, at the country’s borders citizens are being denied the right to leave without a court decision. According to her, the document gives no other reason except information in the police system. She asks since when a police note replaces the law, who decides the line between security and arbitrariness, and who is responsible if this is related to the protests. According to her, Edi Rama’s government has nothing to explain and this is the system, not nonsense.

For several weeks, the government has undertaken legal initiatives against violent protests and persons who disturb public order during gatherings, warning of various legal measures against violators.