Ardita Sinani: November, between historical memory and responsibility for the national future

Ardita Sinani, the mayor of Presheva, was present at the solemn reception that the Embassy of Albania in Pristina organized on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of Albania’s Independence and the 82nd anniversary of the Liberation.

In a post, she underlined the importance that the November holidays have for the Albanians of the Presheva Valley, noting that beyond the festive side, they also carry historical memory and responsibility for the national future.

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She thanked Albania’s ambassador to Kosovo, Petrit Malaj, for the invitation and hospitality.

“For us, the Albanians of the Presheva Valley, November is not only a celebration, but also memory of history and responsibility for our national future,” Sinani wrote.

At the end, she sent her best wishes for the November holidays.