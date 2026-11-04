Alliance: EU report highlights lack of progress in several areas in Kosovo

Alliance: EU report highlights lack of progress in several areas in Kosovo

The Alliance has responded to the European Commission’s Progress Report, saying the document reflects stagnation and institutional deterioration in Kosovo after more than six years of governance.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the party noted that the report contains serious assessments of the situation in the country and highlights a lack of progress or limited progress in several areas.

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According to the Alliance, Kosovo has taken steps backward in the European integration process. It also said the political crisis and repeated elections have hampered the functioning of institutions and left the country without direction.

On justice, the Alliance said commitments to far-reaching reforms have not been fulfilled. According to the party, the judiciary remains exposed to interference, while results in the fight against corruption remain limited.

The party also criticized the management of public finances, claiming that the government had disregarded last year’s recommendations. It added that this had harmed investment management and Kosovo’s credibility with international partners.

The Alliance also challenged the government’s portrayal of economic growth. According to the party, Kosovo’s economy continues to suffer from low competitiveness, dependence on imports and unemployment, particularly among women and young people.

The statement also raised concerns about the protection of fundamental rights, the prevalence of gender-based violence and pressure on the media.

“The Alliance has consistently warned that this irresponsible approach to leadership will cost our country,” the statement said.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 20:01

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