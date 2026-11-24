Footage documenting workers’ efforts to return block B1 of the Kosova B Thermal Power Plant to operation has been made public by the New Union of the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK).

Through a video, the union highlighted the mobilization and dedication of staff, who are continuing work even during late hours, with the aim of bringing block B1 back into operation as soon as possible.

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As an example of this commitment, the New Union of KEK singled out Elbasan Nebihi, a welder at the Kosova B Thermal Power Plant and a union activist, who, according to this union, is continuing to contribute to this process with professionalism and responsibility.

In the caption accompanying the video, the union praised the work of employees, stressing that, despite fatigue and challenges, they are giving their maximum for KEK and the country’s energy security.

“KEK is our home, and workers are its pillar!” the union said in its reaction, expressing pride and gratitude for all workers engaged in bringing block B1 back into operation.