Two months after failed execution, injuries of 50-year-old who survived two lethal doses remain unknown

Two months after the procedure that nearly took her life, the full consequences for Christa Pike, 50, who survived a botched execution in Tennessee, remain unknown. Her lawyers have petitioned the court for urgent intervention to ensure she receives a specialized psychological evaluation.

The request was filed Monday in a Nashville court. In it, Pike’s legal team asks the court to order the Tennessee Department of Correction to allow two independent mental health experts to examine her, without representatives of the institution being present.

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According to the legal document, they are two clinical psychologists, one specialized in complex trauma and the other in torture and trauma. Her lawyer stresses that the full extent of the injuries she suffered during the failed execution “remain unknown.”

However, the Department of Correction opposes the request. In an email included in the court file, a legal representative of the institution argues that the proposed visits “would constitute ongoing treatment, which, as previously stated, is prohibited.”

The same communication stresses that the Department of Correction has responsibility for the overall administration of mental health services for prisoners in its care.

Pike’s defense has also requested an urgent court hearing to consider the matter.

Christa Pike was hospitalized after surviving two doses of pentobarbital, the substance used in lethal injection executions. Her execution had been scheduled for September 30, following her conviction for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, a peer who was beaten and stabbed.

After the failed procedure, her condition was critical: she was connected to a ventilator and her lawyers did not believe she would survive. However, the 50-year-old woke up and later managed to speak and walk with the help of others.

Speaking about her condition last month, Pike described the severe physical and psychological consequences she is experiencing.

“The pain is not only physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul. I am recovering and I know I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being well,” Pike said.

After the procedure failed, Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, ordered an investigation to find out what went wrong in the execution chamber. He also indefinitely suspended another execution that had been expected to be carried out this year.

But last month, Lee said he was not willing to intervene to reduce Christa Pike’s sentence or to remove the possibility of her execution.

“She remains imprisoned under the laws of the state of Tennessee,” the governor said, according to WSMV, a CNN affiliate.

“I suspect her sentence will remain the same as before, unless the courts rule otherwise,” he added.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over Pike’s right to be examined by independent experts is expected to continue in court, while the long-term consequences of the failed execution on her physical and mental health remain unclear.