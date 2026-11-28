We need to be together, a historic day!” – Florjan Haçkaj: The protest has massive turnout! Let’s persuade Rama to resign; we are all prepared for surprises

Florjan Haçkaj, a representative of the “Diaspora for a Free Albania” movement, has called on citizens to join the gathering and not leave the protesters who have assembled against the government alone at today’s demonstration.

In a statement to News24, Haçkaj stressed that this is a historic day and that, in his view, a solution to the political situation must come through civic unity, setting aside individual interests and egos.

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He also addressed discussions about a political solution to the situation that has developed over the past six months, proposing the creation of a common civic list around which people could unite on several shared points.

“I think a common civic list, where people unite around several points, would be the ideal solution, but this requires a great deal of work and everyone must set their ego aside,” he said.

Regarding developments at today’s protest, he said they were also prepared for possible surprises, both from the protesters and from the police.

Florjan Haçkaj: The protest has massive turnout. Unfortunately, the police presence is also massive, so the call is for all citizens to join us and not leave the people alone. We need to be together. This is a historic day. We have been here every day, and today we have come again. We need to support one another, not pass the ball to the students or the diaspora, but all be together.

Question: You have also been involved in finding a political solution to this entire six-month-long situation. Given that you have been more closely involved, what are the positions of the people you have met, the international community and the president, and how do you see the solution?

Florjan Haçkaj: The solution must come through popular unity. Yesterday, we held meetings with members of the movement and with the students, with whom we consulted. You have heard from them what they are doing and what could be done better. I have noticed a bad tendency among many people who are rushing to create a party or political grouping. I think a common civic list, where people unite around several points, would be the ideal solution, but this requires a great deal of work and everyone must set their ego aside.

Question: Do you think there will be a solution today, or will it depend on how events unfold?

Florjan Haçkaj: I believe we are all prepared for surprises, whether from our side or from the police. We must be united and stand our ground. We think it has just begun; the day is long. We hope to persuade him to resign, which is the demand of all of us.