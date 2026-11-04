Janevska on investigation at Goce Dellçev University in Shtip: The person has been identified and will face the consequences

An employee of Goce Dellçev University in Shtip is under police investigation on suspicion of making unauthorized changes to grades and exam results in the university’s computer system.

Education and Science Minister Vesna Janevska said the Interior Ministry and judicial authorities were acting on the report of the case. She urged citizens and students to report any illegal activity.

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Janevska said there would always be individuals who try to abuse the system, making it important for the police and the courts to do their jobs. She said the person had been identified, the investigation was continuing and he would face all the consequences of the illegal actions he had committed.

The minister stressed that digitalization does not eliminate the possibility of human abuse. For this reason, she said, illegal actions must be detected and penalized in a timely manner.

Janevska explained that although faculties use electronic systems, people operate them, and violations remain possible. She said uncovering the case was important both for preventing abuse and for sending a message to those who might consider doing the same. The minister added that there had been previous reports: the SPE (State Education Inspectorate) had acted in every reported case, while court proceedings were under way in some cases, with their outcomes yet to be seen. She said the LSI had no reason to intervene in this case because the police were handling it.