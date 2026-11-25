Vitia: 13 new ambulances to be sent soon to Kosovo’s municipalities

Acting Minister of Health Arben Vitia announced that 13 new ambulances have arrived in Kosovo and are expected to be distributed to municipalities soon.

According to his announcement, the vehicles are equipped with the necessary tools for basic life support (BLS), enabling intervention at the scene and the continuation of patient care during transport to the hospital.

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Vitia noted that modernizing and strengthening primary healthcare in municipalities is important for a faster response and quality healthcare services.

“Our aim is to provide citizens with faster, safer and higher-quality emergency services through modern equipment and greater capacities,” he wrote.