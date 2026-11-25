Kosovo expects to be granted candidate status for membership in the European Union, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said.

Before the start of the summit in Brussels, where EU leaders are meeting with leaders from the Western Balkans, Kurti said the process had been dragged out for a long time.

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“In December, it will be four years since we applied for EU membership… We are not asking for rewards, privileges or favors. We are asking for Kosovo’s progress in advancing democracy, economic growth, the fight against corruption, the rule of law, political rights and civil liberties to be recognized,” Kurti said.

He expects the European Commission to be asked to issue an opinion on Kosovo’s application to join the bloc at the European Council meeting in December.

“Candidate status has always been extremely important, but now it has become an urgent issue. Almost every month, elections are held in another country on our continent, and everything carries weight. We must seize this opportunity to expand the EU and include the six Western Balkan countries, particularly by granting the Republic of Kosovo candidate status on the basis of merit, because we undoubtedly deserve it,” Kurti said.

The Brussels summit is seen as an opportunity for EU institutions to reaffirm their commitment to an open-door policy toward countries in the region, provided they make progress on the reforms required to move closer to European structures.

Serbia is the only country to have announced that it will not attend this year’s summit. EU diplomats believe it is “most likely” not to support the final declaration. The document is approved by EU leaders, while countries in the region are invited to express their agreement.