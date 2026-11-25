According to data from the State Statistical Office, a total of 448,847 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, 15.494 million cubic meters (nm³) of natural gas, 170,079 tons of coal and 92,599 tons of petroleum products were consumed in the country in September 2026.

Gross domestic electricity production accounted for 96.6 percent of gross domestic electricity consumption.

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Almost all the coal consumed, or 99.9 percent, was used to generate electricity.

Compared with September of last year, natural gas consumption fell by 22.6 percent in September 2026, while consumption of petroleum products decreased by 2.8 percent.