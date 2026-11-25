At the EU–Western Balkans summit in Brussels, the European Union is expected to announce further payments under the Growth Plan for Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia, Euronews reported. Kosovo is not among the beneficiaries, even though its government submitted its first payment request in mid-July.

With a fund of six billion euros for the region, the Growth Plan makes disbursements conditional on the implementation of reforms. An amount has been set for each step, and payment is made only after the European Commission confirms that the relevant reform has been implemented.

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Neighboring countries have already received several installments. By May this year, Albania had received 212.8 million euros, North Macedonia 142.1 million, and Montenegro 89.3 million euros.

Delays in getting Kosovo started

The institutional deadlock meant Kosovo ratified the agreements late. They were approved in the Assembly with 104 votes. The Commission then began transferring 61.8 million euros in pre-financing. This amount represents 7 percent of the 882.6 million euro package allocated to Kosovo through the end of 2027.

Extra time and lost funds

Countries that do not complete a reform on time have an additional year to implement it. For the steps in the first period, this deadline expired on June 30, 2026. N1 reports that of Kosovo’s 13 steps that had an extended deadline until that date, seven were assessed as completed, while six remain incomplete. The funds for the latter will be lost.

The lost money will not go unallocated. An EU source quoted by The New Union Post said that around 330 million euros will go to countries that implemented the reforms on time: Albania, Montenegro and, most recently, North Macedonia.

Kosovo’s chief negotiator, Jeton Zulfaj, announced that the first payment request was submitted on July 15. It covers 20 reform steps worth 153.4 million euros. The amount to be approved will be determined by the Commission’s assessment, which has not yet been published.

Dialogue as a condition for payments

Unlike other countries in the region, Kosovo and Serbia must also meet preliminary conditions: respect the rule of law and engage constructively in the dialogue on normalizing relations. According to Radio Free Europe, the draft declaration for today’s summit reiterates that support through the Growth Plan depends on measurable progress and concrete results in the normalization process.

Before the summit began, Prime Minister Albin Kurti called for Kosovo to be granted candidate-country status. He said Pristina was not seeking favors, but recognition of the country’s progress. Kurti also called on Serbia to arrest and hand over Milan Radoičić.

The question for Kosovo is no longer whether it will receive money from the Growth Plan, but how much will be approved after the Commission’s review and how quickly its institutions will complete the remaining reforms by the end of 2027.