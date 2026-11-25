Colombian police and army forces ended a hostage situation at a supermarket in Cartagena, safely evacuating all 30 people who were inside.

The incident lasted more than 14 hours and began after an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle carrying money failed. Surrounded by police, the armed individuals took refuge in the Éxito supermarket in the La Castellana neighborhood, where they took customers and employees hostage.

Të lidhura None found

During the standoff, some of the hostages were released earlier, while the others remained inside the supermarket until special forces completed the operation.

According to Reuters, the operation carried out by police and the army ended with the release of all the hostages. One of the perpetrators was killed during the operation, while the identities of those involved have not yet been made public by the authorities.

The situation caused great concern in Cartagena, a tourist city, as security forces surrounded the area near the supermarket. The operation also led to the temporary suspension of landings at the city’s airport, which later gradually began returning to normal operations.

Colombian authorities have described the incident as part of an attempt to rob the armored vehicle, so far ruling out the possibility that it was linked to terrorism or the activities of guerrilla groups.