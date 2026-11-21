Former soldier Hafir Hoxha has expressed concern about the judicial process taking place in The Hague against the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, questioning the role of the institutions and politicians who supported the creation of the Special Court.

In a public reaction, Hoxha raised the question of who brought Kosovo to this point, mentioning political decisions, the influence of the international factor, the Serbian propaganda campaign, and possible mistakes by certain individuals from within the war itself.

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He has demanded that all those who bear responsibility face the citizens and history, stressing that Kosovo needs justice, transparency, and respect for the liberation war.

His full post:

How did we get here?

I cannot understand how we arrived at a situation where the KLA leaders are being tried in The Hague, while Kosovo’s own institutions voted to establish this court!

Who bears the burden of this situation? The politicians who approved the court? International pressure? Serbia with its propaganda apparatus? Possible collaborators of Serbia inside and outside Kosovo? Or even some people from the war itself, whom we do not see, who are not accused, but who are involved in politics!?

Whoever has a share in this responsibility must answer before history and the citizens.

We are demanding justice, truth, and dignity for the liberation war.

It pains me to see the fate of the KLA leaders, the suffering of their families, and the silence that prevails toward those who brought us here.

Will we ever learn the truth? Who will answer for this wound that is weighing on Kosovo?