Activist Saim Tahiraj has leveled harsh accusations against the Democratic Party of Kosovo regarding its stance on the Special Court, describing the party’s behavior as political hypocrisy and games aimed solely at gaining power.

In a published post, Tahiraj recalled the protests and pressure that, according to him, was exerted on MPs to pass the Law on the Special Court, questioning the change of stance that the PDK has now made on this issue.

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He sharply criticized the party’s actions, stressing that these developments are nothing but political games, the consequences of which are being shouldered by the state of Kosovo.

In his full post, Tahiraj writes: “Political hypocrisy with the Special Court – when Kosovo becomes a victim of power games! How many days did you protest in front of the Assembly of Kosovo, pressuring MPs to vote for the Law on the Special Court? You even threatened that there would be bloodshed, that Kosovo would be burned! There were people armed with bombs and perhaps other weapons. ‘We will burn Kosovo, there will be bloodshed!'”

He continues with rhetorical questions: “What happened now? Why did you first send the law back for reconsideration? And now, why have you completely withdrawn? What face do you have to appear again before the masses you have hypnotized with your propaganda?”

Tahiraj stresses that this shameful game deserves punishment from the PDK’s own electorate. “You, shameless ones, know very well that you cannot change anything. You are playing these dirty games only for political gain!” he writes.

Finally, he asks whether those who have been kept hypnotized will trust them again, or whether they have finally woken up from this dangerous hypnosis, concluding that “with these dirty games of yours, the bill is unfortunately being paid by the state of Kosovo!”