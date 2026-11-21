At the Biza range in Albania, the Kosovo Security Force conducted live firing with the Vuran system’s 120 mm mortar.

The exercise was carried out by batteries of the Combat Support Regiment, with the aim of strengthening the operational capabilities of the Land Forces Command.

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The commander of the Land Forces Command, Brigadier General Mehmet Lladrovci, followed the activity closely, accompanied by representatives of the KSF and the Albanian Armed Forces.

During this exercise, the professionalism of KSF soldiers, compliance with safety procedures, and proficiency in using the 120 mm mortar system were assessed.