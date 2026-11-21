The Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation has launched the ‘Gift Made in Kosova’ campaign, which aims to promote local products and increase sales on e-commerce platforms.

Minister Mimoza Kusari-Lila emphasized that this initiative comes just before the November and end-of-year holidays, a period during which gifts are purchased by both citizens and the diaspora.

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She announced that three online commerce platforms — Gjirafa, Foleja and Shopaz — have joined this initiative, through which local products will be promoted and made more accessible to buyers.

Kusari-Lila also called on other local platforms to join the campaign, which will be active until the beginning of 2027.

She also invited local businesses and producers to take part in this initiative by applying through the ministry’s official email address.

Explaining the importance of the initiative, Kusari-Lila stressed: ‘When we buy and gift a Made in Kosova product, we are not just giving a simple gift. We are giving a new job to a young man or woman, supporting a family, and building a stronger and more sustainable economy for everyone.’

She added that through this initiative, local goods are expected to be easier for consumers to access, including the diaspora, via online platforms.

‘Through these platforms, local products will not only be listed and promoted in a special way, but they will be just one click away from every home in Kosovo, as well as from every citizen of the Republic living anywhere abroad,’ said Kusari-Lila.

According to Mergim Cahani from Gjirafa, this initiative gives local producers a good chance to promote and sell their goods, but he added that support should not stop once the holidays are over.

‘The initiative is very good, in the sense that it allows all local companies and local producers to showcase their products, especially for the end-of-year holidays. But this does not mean that these products should remain only for this period. I believe that these companies can continue to sell and promote their products throughout the entire time they continue,’ said Cahani.

He stressed that Gjirafa is ready to help businesses that want to open their stores on this platform.

For her part, Qendresa Peja from Foleja announced that during the campaign a dedicated section for local goods has been set up, while producers are also receiving technical and operational assistance.

‘We have created a dedicated space for local products and we will try to make them as accessible as possible to customers. In addition to the promotion we will have with ‘Gift Made in Kosova’, we will try to support them not only through product placement, but we will also try to support them on the operational side, the technical side, where they may have difficulties in registration or anything else in order to adapt to the e-commerce and online sales environment,’ said Peja.

She added that their goal is to take these products beyond Kosovo’s borders as well.

‘We will be with them, we will work together along the way and we will try that, in addition to selling together in Kosovo, we will also place the products in other countries, in Albania, Macedonia, and we also aim together for international markets,’ she said.