Maqedonci in Berlin: Russian interference and European security at the center of debate

Threats posed by Russian influence and cooperation among allies to protect peace and stability were central to a discussion attended by Kosovo’s Minister of Defense, Ejup Maqedonci, at the Berlin Security Conference.

Maqedonci was invited to join the main high-level panel discussion, titled “Deterrence through vigilance: How to curb Russian interference.” Alongside senior NATO and German representatives, he discussed Russian influence, the challenges facing European security and the need for cooperation among allies.

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In a post, the minister said he is attending the Berlin Security Conference during these days. The event brings together senior figures from politics, diplomacy and the military to address current security and defense issues in Europe.

Referring to his invitation to join the main high-level panel discussion, Maqedonci said the conversation with NATO and German representatives covered the risks posed by Russian interference and influence. Participants also addressed security challenges in Europe and the importance of strengthening cooperation among allies and partners to protect peace and stability.

The minister also stressed that the Republic of Kosovo remains committed to expanding its defense capabilities and contributing actively to regional and international security through close cooperation with its strategic partners.