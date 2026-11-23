Diana’s spiritual healer, who said she communicated with her after death, dies aged 71

Simone Simmons, a spiritual healer and one of Princess Diana’s close friends, has died aged 71. She had faced health problems for a long time.

Simmons’ death was announced by her representative, who said she died on November 15 after a long illness.

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“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Simone Simmons. She will be remembered in particular for her close relationship with Diana, Princess of Wales, whom she stood by and supported with spiritual guidance during some of the most difficult periods of her life,” the statement said.

Her representative added that her friendship with Diana was one of the most treasured parts of Simmons’ life, and that she would be remembered for her loyalty, warmth and generosity.

Simmons was born in October 1955 and was the daughter of an East London clothing manufacturer. After finishing Hendon County School in north London, she worked as a nurse. She later devoted herself to holistic medicine and alternative healing methods.

She met Diana in 1993, while working as a spiritual healer at the Hale Clinic in London. The princess often visited the clinic and began attending the energy-healing sessions Simmons offered.

According to her representative, the two quickly formed a strong friendship. Simmons often spent time at Kensington Palace with Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry. She also supported the princess during her marital crisis and divorce from Charles, now king of the United Kingdom.

During the inquest into Diana’s death in 2008, Simmons said they sometimes spoke on the phone for up to 10 hours. She claimed to have taught the princess alternative techniques for correcting imbalances in the body’s electromagnetic field, and to have cleared her Kensington Palace apartments of what she called “negative energy.”

After the car crash that killed Diana in Paris in 1997, Simmons said she had communicated with her after her death. She also attracted attention for her two books, “Diana: The Secret Years,” published in 1999, and “Diana: The Last Word,” published in 2005.

In the second book, Simmons wrote that Diana had had a passionate affair with John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the former US president. She also claimed the princess had tried cocaine but feared the drug could kill her.

Simmons also spoke about a letter that she said Diana had sent her after an incident involving the car’s brakes in 1995.

During the police investigation known as Operation Paget in 2006, Simmons said the princess had written to her that the brakes on her car had been sabotaged. She said Diana suspected that, if anything happened to her, the British secret services MI5 or MI6 might be behind it.

These were Simmons’ claims and did not constitute confirmed evidence of a plot against Diana. In 2018, after Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, she again attracted attention when she told an American television network that Diana had communicated with her from beyond the grave. According to Simmons, the princess was unhappy about the marriage because she thought it could end in disaster.

In other interviews, Simmons claimed Diana had never wanted to divorce Charles and still loved him. She also testified at the inquiry into the princess’s death, providing authorities with details about their friendship.

Simmons also alleged that Prince Philip had sent Diana insulting and cruel letters. The Duke of Edinburgh strongly denied the claims. She and the princess also shared a commitment to opposing landmines, and Simmons visited Bosnia with a friend from the Red Cross as part of the campaign Diana had supported shortly before her death.

According to Simmons, information she had given Diana in 1996 had influenced the princess’s interest in the issue. However, their relationship was not always free of tension: they had clashed several times and were not speaking when Diana died in Paris. Simmons believed they would have reconciled in time.

After Diana’s death, Simmons said she had burned all the confidential documents and materials the princess had entrusted to her.

People who knew Simmons described her as warm, compassionate and strong-willed. She was an anti-Semitism activist, while her Jewish faith and spiritual beliefs held particular importance in her life.

Cats were another passion of hers. Simmons had two, Star and Gus; she had adopted the latter through an animal rescue organization.

“Simone had a special understanding with her four-legged companions and often spoke about their different personalities and ways of communicating,” her representative’s statement said.