Why is Serbia concerned about the operation at Ujman? Experts warn of renewed pressure on Kosovo

The demolition by Kosovo institutions of illegal buildings near Lake Ujman has brought political clashes between Pristina and Belgrade back into focus, prompting reactions from Serbian authorities and the Serbian List. On November 20, Kosovo authorities demolished two houses near the lake, while the owners of four other buildings agreed to remove their verandas themselves. The operation was part of efforts to crack down on illegal construction in areas around Kosovo’s lakes.

The action follows previous interventions in the same area. In July, Kosovo institutions demolished 11 houses which, according to public utility company Ibër-Lepenc, had been built without permits on land it administers. However, earlier operations had also raised concerns with the European Union, which had called for the demolitions to be suspended until issues related to legal procedures and property disputes involving affected residents had been addressed.

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Following the latest intervention, the Office for Kosovo in the Government of Serbia described it as a violation of the property rights of Serbs, while the Serbian List called for the demolitions to be halted until court proceedings were completed. These reactions have revived debate over how law enforcement issues are handled in the north, as well as Belgrade’s efforts to portray developments in this part of Kosovo as a matter of the rights of the Serb community.

This context raises several questions: Is Belgrade trying to turn a law enforcement matter into a new political issue against Kosovo? And how should Kosovo’s institutions respond to Serbia’s claims while demonstrating that the law is applied without ethnic discrimination and with proper respect for procedures?

Analyst Gani Qarri and Professor Nijazi Halili spoke to “Bota sot” about these developments, offering their assessments of the political context behind Belgrade’s reactions, the history of events in the north, and how Kosovo’s institutions should handle the issue.

Halili: Belgrade is trying to portray law enforcement as a violation of Serbs’ rights

Professor Nijazi Halili says the actions taken by Kosovo’s institutions in the Lake Ujman area should be viewed first and foremost as a matter of law enforcement, protection of public property and respect for the rule of law.

According to him, all unauthorized construction should be dealt with in accordance with the laws and procedures in force, regardless of the ethnic background of the owner or the person who built the structure.

“The action by Kosovo’s institutions in the Lake Ujman area should be viewed first and foremost as a matter of law enforcement, protection of public property and respect for the rule of law. Any unauthorized construction, regardless of who built it or the ethnic background of the owner, should be dealt with in accordance with the laws and procedures in force,” Halili said.

Commenting on the reactions from Belgrade and the Serbian List, the professor told “Bota sot” that they demonstrate a tendency to give a political and ethnic dimension to issues which, in his view, should be treated as legal and administrative matters.

He believes that through these reactions, Serbia is trying to shift the debate away from the legality of the construction and toward claims that the rights of the Serb community are being violated.

“In this case, the reactions from Belgrade and the Serbian List once again demonstrate a tendency to give a political and ethnic dimension to issues that should essentially be treated as legal and administrative matters. Belgrade is trying to portray an action by Kosovo’s institutions to enforce the law as a violation of the rights of the Serb community, shifting the debate away from the legality of the construction and toward a political narrative about the situation in the north,” he said.

Halili does not rule out the possibility that Serbia will also use the Ujman case on the international stage, with the aim of exerting diplomatic pressure on Kosovo and creating the impression that its institutions are acting against the Serb community.

He says this approach aims to turn Kosovo institutions’ local decisions and issues into subjects of international disputes.

“The possibility cannot be ruled out that Serbia will also use this case on the international stage to exert diplomatic pressure on Kosovo and create the impression that its institutions are acting against the Serb community. This is part of a political approach through which local issues and legitimate decisions by Kosovo’s institutions are being turned into topics for dialogue and international disputes,” Halili stressed.

However, the professor urges Kosovo’s institutions not to fall into what he calls a political trap. He says the best response to Belgrade’s claims is transparency and legal reasoning, demonstrating that procedures were followed and that there was no selective or discriminatory treatment on ethnic grounds.

“The best response to Belgrade’s claims is transparency, legal reasoning and equal enforcement of the law. The institutions should publish the legal basis for the action and demonstrate that procedures were followed and that there was no selective or discriminatory treatment on ethnic grounds,” he said.

Halili also highlights the importance of communication with international partners, urging Kosovo to inform them using concrete facts and documents so that Serbia’s claims do not become the only narrative about developments in the area.

He stresses that the rights of the Serb community must be fully guaranteed and respected, but that this should not be used as a reason to avoid enforcing the law.

“Ultimately, the rule of law cannot be a matter of political interpretation or a privilege dependent on ethnic background. The rights of the Serb community must be fully guaranteed and respected, but they cannot be used as a shield for breaking the law. Kosovo must demonstrate that it is a state that protects the rights of all its citizens, while also refusing to let law enforcement and the protection of the public interest become hostage to Belgrade’s political calculations,” Halili concluded.

Qarri: Serbia is using Ujman to reignite political tensions in the north

Analyst Gani Qarri, meanwhile, sees the operation in the Ujman area in a broader historical and political context, recalling unauthorized construction and demographic changes that, he says, took place in northern Kosovo after the war.

Qarri says settlements and buildings were constructed without permits in this part of the country for a long time, while the institutions of the time failed to take sufficient action to prevent the phenomenon.

In his view, current reactions to the demolition of buildings at Ujman should also be considered in light of the history of property usurpation and the expulsion of Albanians from the north.

“Groups that for a long time operated without oversight by state institutions, building neighborhoods and structures without permits, find it difficult to accept the enforcement of order and the law in the Lake Ujman area as well. For years, illegal buildings and settlements were erected in the north, while the institutions of the time failed to respond as they should have,” Qarri told “Bota sot”.

He recalls that after the war, many Albanians were driven from their homes and properties in the north, while some properties were usurped. Qarri claims that entire neighborhoods were also built during that period without the required permits, with funding and support from Serbia.

He says it is unacceptable for the demolition of several unauthorized structures to now trigger major political reactions, while the return of expelled Albanians and the issue of their properties remain unresolved.

Qarri also criticizes the Serbian List, saying it is using the Ujman case to fuel tensions and create the impression that Kosovo’s institutions are acting against the Serb community.

“Instead of working to help expelled Albanians return to their homes and properties, the Serbian List is making a major political issue of the demolition of several illegal structures. This shows that the issue is being used to bring political clashes over developments in the north back into focus, even though this is an operation related to law enforcement,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility that Serbia may use the issue in its dealings with international actors, Qarri says Belgrade aims to pressure Kosovo’s institutions and portray the operation as a matter concerning the rights of Serbs.

He stresses that Kosovo’s institutions are responsible for protecting public property and enforcing the law throughout the country, but says they must do so with clear justification and without leaving room for one-sided interpretations.

According to Qarri, law enforcement in areas around lakes should not be handled differently in the north than in other parts of Kosovo. He also mentions operations in the areas around Lake Radoniq, Badovc and Batllava, saying the same principle should apply throughout the country.

“Enforcing the law and protecting public property in the south and north, east and west, and every corner of the country are internal matters for the state of Kosovo. Serbia and the Serbian List cannot turn law enforcement into a political issue to exert pressure on Kosovo,” he said.

Qarri also recalls the armed attack in Banjska on September 24, 2023, in which police officer Afrim Bunjaku was killed. He criticizes the Serbian List’s positions toward Kosovo’s institutions and claims its reactions to the operation at Ujman are part of Belgrade’s broader political approach to developments in the north.

In this context, the analyst urges Kosovo’s institutions not to limit themselves to public statements, but to take concrete steps to document the history of the expulsion of Albanians and create conditions for their return to the properties and settlements they were forced to leave.

He proposes that Kosovo seek support from the European Union and international organizations, including the OSCE and the Red Cross, on the return of expelled Albanians to the north.

“Kosovo’s institutions should seek economic assistance and political and humanitarian support from the EU and the international community, including relevant organizations, to create the conditions for expelled Albanians to return to their settlements and properties in the north. Their return should be part of institutional and international efforts to address the consequences of expulsion and property usurpation,” Gani Qarri told “Bota sot”.

In conclusion, both interviewees stress that Kosovo’s institutions should maintain a clear commitment to law enforcement and the protection of public property. Halili calls for every action to be supported by documented procedures and transparency, while Qarri emphasizes that developments in the north should not be separated from the history of the expulsion of Albanians and the usurpation of property.