Protest against Kurti called off, Aliu says police permission was not granted

Protest against Kurti called off, Aliu says police permission was not granted

A protest against Prime Minister Albin Kurti that was scheduled to take place today has been canceled. Its organizer, Durim Aliu, confirmed the news to Ekonomia Online.

According to Aliu, the gathering will not take place because permission from the Kosovo Police has not been obtained. He explained that the authorities require 96 hours’ notice before a protest.

Të lidhura

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Aliu said there would be no protest today because the police had not granted permission, telling the organizers they needed to give notice 96 hours in advance.

A protest called by Durim Aliu took place on November 1 outside the government building. Those gathered demanded that Albin Kurti step down as prime minister.

Aliu had cited Kosovo’s worsening economic situation as the main reason for organizing the protest. Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s resignation remains its main demand.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 16:16

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