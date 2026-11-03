Haxhiu and Ambassador McGurk discuss gender equality, the media and Assembly priorities

Haxhiu and Ambassador McGurk discuss gender equality, the media and Assembly priorities

Issues of importance to institutions and society were at the center of a meeting between Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu and the OSCE ambassador to Kosovo, Gerard McGurk.

In a post about the meeting, Haxhiu said the discussion covered electoral reform, media freedom, youth empowerment, and women’s rights and safety.

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According to the Assembly speaker, particular emphasis was placed on the parliamentary agenda for gender equality. They also discussed the Assembly’s role in overseeing institutions and preventing violence against women.

Describing the discussion, she wrote that she and the ambassador had reviewed women’s rights and safety, youth empowerment, media freedom and electoral reform. She said they had paid particular attention to gender equality on the parliamentary agenda and the Assembly’s responsibility to oversee institutions, including efforts to prevent violence against women.

Haxhiu also said she and McGurk discussed the Assembly’s legislative priorities and opportunities to provide support in the areas they had covered.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 16:15

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