Gazment Bardhi, head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, has called on SPAK to conduct a full and independent investigation into the Vlora Airport concession. He said the investigation should proceed without delay, professionally and free from political influence, double standards or compromises with those responsible.

In a public statement, Bardhi said the issue was about more than suspicions of corruption. The allegations, he said, concern the implementation of the law and the Constitution, Albania’s contractual obligations to the European Union, and the Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU. He described this as a serious setback for the country’s path toward Europe.

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Bardhi returned to the public testimony given several months ago by businessman Behgjet Pacolli. According to Pacolli’s allegations, the concession winner and economic interests had been discussed before the tender took place, while the public procedure served only as a formality.

Bardhi specifically referred to claims about meetings in Belinda Balluku’s office, where, according to Pacolli, the names of the beneficiaries and the share percentages each would receive had been discussed. He said the testimony raises suspicions that the concession was politically directed by Prime Minister Edi Rama and administered by former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, who signed the relevant documents.

Bardhi also cited the part of the testimony concerning an effort to satisfy the Turkish partner in the agreement. According to the allegation he highlighted, the partner’s subsequent departure would have opened the way for other private interests and for Belinda Balluku’s corruption in the management of a strategic public asset.

For the head of the DP parliamentary group, these allegations raise suspicions of a scheme to take control of public assets through political decision-making and private interests. He called on the justice authorities to investigate them fully and provide clear answers. Bardhi stressed that Pacolli’s testimony had been made public and, according to the information available, had been officially received by the prosecution.

Criticizing the lack of transparency and delays in the investigation, Bardhi called on SPAK to clarify what stage the case has reached, whether all of Pacolli’s statements and related documents have been examined, and whether the responsibility of every person involved in the decision-making is being reviewed, including Balluku and Rama. He also called for clarification on when those responsible might be brought to justice.

In conclusion, Bardhi said public assets belong to Albanian citizens, not the prime minister, ministers or their political and economic clientele. European integration, he said, cannot rest solely on written standards while public assets are managed through clientelist practices; likewise, there can be no equality before the law if political power goes unpunished.