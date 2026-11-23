Andin Hoti, Minister of Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War, met with Tomo Medved, Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Veterans’ Affairs. The talks focused on opportunities to expand cooperation between Kosovo and Croatia.

Hoti said the meeting addressed preserving the values of the war, protecting historical heritage, and the rights of war-related groups. The two sides also discussed the issue of missing persons and agreed to formalize their cooperation through an agreement between the relevant ministries of the two countries.

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Part of the discussion focused on Croatia’s experience in commemorating and documenting the war. Hoti cited the Vukovar Memorial Centre as an example that could help Kosovo preserve and promote the history of the liberation war.

The meeting also recalled the participation of Albanians in the liberation of Croatia, including the fallen fighters Xhelal Hajda – Toni and Selajdin Mullabazi – Mici, from Rahovec. Hoti thanked Medved for the respect Croatia continues to show them and their families.

The two officials also exchanged views on other matters of shared strategic interest. Hoti thanked the Croatian minister for his hospitality and Croatia’s continued support for Kosovo, and invited him to make an official visit to the country.