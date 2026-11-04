Loss of Congress weakens Trump, but White House prepares strategy for final two years

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of Congress, leaving Donald Trump facing a difficult political period during the remaining two years of his term.

However, according to Reuters, the U.S. president does not intend to let this defeat bring his administration to a halt. His aides have drawn up a contingency plan under which Trump is expected to continue pursuing his agenda even without majority support in Congress.

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The strategy has five main elements. One is the introduction of new tariffs, with a particular focus on rare earths and wind turbines. Internationally, the administration aims to maintain the initiative in foreign relations and military affairs.

No easing of immigration policies is planned. Instead, immigration measures are expected to be tightened further, along with rules for work and student visas.

On the economy, the plan calls for intervention in industry and trade relations, while federal agencies may be reorganized. The aim is for Trump to rely as much as possible on presidential decisions, executive powers and previously approved funds, without seeking new authorization from Congress.

Reuters reports that the White House has also prepared mechanisms to defend these decisions against court challenges and investigations that Democrats may launch.

Democrats are expected to investigate the wealth accumulated by Trump and his family, mass deportations of immigrants and alleged abuses by administration officials. The head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, may face particular scrutiny. The clash between the White House and Congress could lead to political gridlock.

Although Trump is being described as a “lame duck,” a term for a president still in office but with limited political influence, he retains his veto power. He can use it to block Democratic initiatives.