Këlliçi: EU report highlights corruption and protection of Balluku, but Rama calls it a success

Belind Këlliçi, a Democratic Party MP, criticized Prime Minister Edi Rama following the publication of the European Commission’s 2026 Progress Report on Albania. According to Këlliçi, Rama is presenting as an achievement a document that identifies serious problems involving corruption, the justice system and the functioning of institutions.

In a social media post, the MP described the report from Brussels as a reflection of poor governance and accused the prime minister of obstructing justice by securing political support for Belinda Balluku in Parliament.

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“Edi Rama managed to give Albania a Regression Report!” Këlliçi wrote, mocking the prime minister’s interpretation of the European Commission’s assessment.

According to him, one particular concern in the report involves Belinda Balluku’s case. Këlliçi claims the parliamentary majority has intervened to halt action by the justice system in the case.

The MP also listed public procurement, the government’s lack of accountability and its refusal to allow parliamentary inquiry committees requested by the opposition among the problems.

He also criticized the state of media freedom and the management of European agricultural funds. According to Këlliçi, concerns over IPARD funds continue to block new European funding for the sector.

“Only the most corrupt prime minister in Europe could call the EU report a positive assessment and a success when it raises concerns about the protection of Belinda Balluku and her dealings in Parliament, obstructing justice; when it identifies widespread abuse in government tenders; when it emphasizes the refusal to be held accountable and to allow the inquiry committees requested by the Democratic Party and the opposition; when it points to infringements on media freedom; and when it says plainly that IPARD III funds will once again not arrive because the authorities here cannot convince anyone they will not steal them again,” Këlliçi said.

Këlliçi presented the report as support for the opposition’s claims against the government. He said the problems cited by European institutions show, in his view, that Rama has become an obstacle to Albania’s integration into the European Union.

“These are just some of the Commission’s ‘assessments’ of Edi Rama and his government, which clearly show that he is the main obstacle to our country’s integration. Of course, Europe’s first narco-state cannot be treated any differently!” he concluded.