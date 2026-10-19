Haziri calls on the president to carefully and responsibly review the law on the Specialist Chambers

Haziri calls on the president to carefully and responsibly review the law on the Specialist Chambers

Çlirim Haziri, organizer of the “Not in My Name!” initiative, called on President Justina Shiroka-Pula to analyze the Law on the Specialist Chambers carefully and with full responsibility.

Të lidhura

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During a press conference, Haziri said that the Kosovo Liberation Army deserves a stable law suited to the current time.

He requested that, if any provisions are found to conflict with the Constitution, the president return the law to Parliament for reconsideration.

“The KLA needs a constitutional law that complies with European standards,” Haziri said.

Haziri, the son of martyr Xhavit Haziri, also emphasized that the citizens of Kosovo continue to believe in the innocence of the former KLA leaders.

Haziri said that the “Not in My Name!” initiative also welcomes the creation of the Working Group for the Appeal in The Hague.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 15:41

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