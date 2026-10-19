Limani comments on the race in Brvenica: “Oh, October, October… the beginning of the end

Limani comments on the race in Brvenica: “Oh, October, October… the beginning of the end

After the election process in Brvenica concluded, with the mayor to be determined in a second round between AKI candidate Arkin Jahiji and VMRO-DPMNE candidate Stojanço Radiçevski, former Minister of Social Affairs and one of VLEN’s former leading figures Fatmir Limani reacted, reports tetova1.

Të lidhura

None found

In a post, Limani used ironic language, suggesting that the result may have shaken the expectations of those who considered themselves certain of the level of support they had.

“OCTOBER. Oh, October, October… the beginning of the end for the ‘kind’ who felt self-sufficient in their ranks. The calculations change when you admire yourself… Two into one… F. B. L.,” Limani wrote.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:12

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