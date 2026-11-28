Protesters set fire at the entrance to the Ministry of Environment; police use water cannon to disperse them (VIDEO)

Tensions during the national protest have also spread to the Ministry of Environment. A group of protesters headed toward the building, where they opened the entrance door and threw Molotov cocktails into the area near it.

Immediately afterward, a police water cannon vehicle arrived in the area and used high-pressure water to disperse the protesters and drive them away from the building.

Të lidhura None found

The clashes follow tensions reported at several locations in the capital, where police have used tear gas and water cannon vehicles, while protesters have responded with Molotov cocktails.