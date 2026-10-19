Adnan Azizi after voting in Bërvenicë: The result has taught VLEN a lesson; we must reflect

Adnan Azizi after voting in Bërvenicë: The result has taught VLEN a lesson; we must reflect

Following the conclusion of the first round of the early local elections in Bërvenicë, VLEN MP Adnan Azizi thanked all activists and supporters for their commitment, trust and support during the campaign.

Të lidhura

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Azizi also praised Jakup Huseini’s campaign, describing it as dignified and fair, while emphasizing that he had gained significant support and that VLEN had received an important lesson.

He congratulated candidate Arkin Jahiji on the result achieved and wished him success in the second round, while calling for reflection.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:12

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