Skënderbej Square turns into an arena for clashes / Two water cannon trucks deployed, protesters respond to tear gas with Molotov cocktails

Clashes between protesters and police have also spread to Skënderbej Square, where the situation remains tense.

Two water cannon trucks have arrived at the square, one from the direction of the ministries and the other near the headquarters of the Socialist Party.

Të lidhura None found

Despite the police intervention, protesters continue to remain in the square, using improvised barriers and umbrellas to protect themselves from the high-pressure water.

Meanwhile, officers continue spraying high-pressure water and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In some cases, protesters have responded by throwing Molotov cocktails, causing clashes to continue at several points across the square.