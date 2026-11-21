The Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia announces that traffic on state roads is proceeding normally, although the roads are wet.

Outside urban areas, vehicle flow is moderate. At border crossings on the Macedonian side, there are no extended delays either for entering or leaving the country.

Të lidhura None found

As of November 15, 2026, the legal obligation for every vehicle to have winter equipment has entered into force, regardless of current weather conditions. This rule will remain in force until March 15, 2027.

LAMM recommends that drivers adjust their speed, respect road signage, and be careful, especially through valleys, gorges, and areas near rivers where there may be landslides. Increased caution is recommended especially on the stretches Katllanovë-Veles, Mavrovë-Dibër-Strugë, Vinicë-Berovë, and Koçan-Dellçevë.