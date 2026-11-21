Ejup Maqedonci, Kosovo’s Minister of Defense, announced that the Ministry of Defense of Kosovo has been donated the first domestically produced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) by the company STRIDAR.

According to him, this robot with serial number SR-4-001-KS has been given to the Ministry to respond to the needs of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF).

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Maqedonci assessed this development as an important step for the domestic defense industry and for the advancement of the sector’s technological capacities.

He explained that UGVs are robotic systems without an operator, which can be controlled remotely or autonomously carry out certain tasks.

Depending on the model and configuration, these platforms can be used for surveillance, equipment transport and support in hazardous areas, and can also be equipped with remotely controlled weapons systems.

The development of these systems, according to the minister, demonstrates the potential of dual-use technologies, which can simultaneously respond to defense and civilian needs.

According to him, he signed the donation agreement together with the representative of the STRIDAR company, Nils Alstad.

In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to the company for the contribution made and for efforts to build domestic capacities.