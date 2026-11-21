Milan Radoičić, the main suspect for organizing the armed attack in Banjska, has been banned from entering Bosnia and Herzegovina after being assessed as a threat to national security. Sources close to the security services confirmed the news to Radio Free Europe.

According to these sources, the ban took effect on November 13, just four days before the High Court in Belgrade issued a detention order for him and declared him wanted. The move came after Radoičić failed to comply with the obligation to report to police on November 15, as provided for by supervision measures within the investigation into the Banjska case.

Të lidhura None found

Under this decision, if Radoičić tries to cross the Bosnian border, he will be refused entry or detained immediately. The authorities in Sarajevo have not provided details on the specific reasons that led to this assessment.

Current whereabouts unknown

The Interior Ministry of Republika Srpska has dismissed claims that Radoičić is in that entity or that he enjoys the protection of its police structures. Speculation has recently spread that he may have left Serbia for Russia, but neither official Belgrade nor Moscow has confirmed those reports.

According to N1 television, Sarajevo’s decision came just days after Zvonko Veselinović, Radoičić’s long-time business associate, also left Bosnia.

Radoičić has admitted that he organized the armed group that attacked Kosovo Police in Banjska on September 24, 2023. Police officer Afrim Bunjaku and three of the attackers were killed in that incident. In Kosovo, he is one of 45 people charged and is being tried in absentia. The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on him over suspected involvement in organized crime and corruption.