Rama gathers the SP Assembly in Tirana / Erion Veliaj’s message to socialist colleagues: do not let our history be replaced by undeserved power

This Saturday, reacting on his Facebook account, Mayor Erion Veliaj responded to the SP Assembly. On the day Prime Minister Edi Rama convened the Tirana Socialist Party Assembly, Mayor Erion Veliaj addressed a message to his socialist colleagues.

In his message, Veliaj recalls 2015, when according to him a political organization was built based on work, progress and the citizenship of Tirana.

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He also stresses that the electoral victories came not from crime or criminal groups, but from the contribution of socialists and citizens.

Further, Veliaj questions the current state of the party, criticizing what he sees as the replacement of long‑standing figures and activists with leaders who, in his view, benefit from the privileges of power.

In the message, he also criticizes what he calls blind loyalty to leaders, contrasting it with loyalty to principles and shared sacrifices.

Veliaj emphasizes that, despite his current situation and the fact that his “hands are tied,” he retains his convictions and his sense of responsibility for what has been built over the years.

He calls on the socialists of Tirana to safeguard the citizenship and values upon which, he says, the socialist organization in the capital was founded.

MESSAGE FOR THE TIRANA ASSEMBLY

Dear friends and socialists of Tirana!

Since 2015 we built together an organization that believed in work, progress and the city. Our victories were not handed to us by gangs, crime or the powerful. We built them with the sweat of socialists and the citizenship of Tirana.

But are we still that party?

Look at the comrade next to you. Is he still the socialist with whom we shared battles and victories, or has his place been taken by petty ministers and directors, who seize territory with privileges instead of winning the hearts of citizens?

It pains me to see a party where the leader takes revenge on the socialists who raised him to the top, where thousands of votes and years of sacrifice are erased with a single shout of his, and where blind loyalty to him counts more than loyalty to principles.

We built a party of hearts, not a horde of privileges!

Today my hands are truly tied, but not my memory, my convictions and my responsibility for what we built together.

Tirana is the city of youth, culture and optimism. Tirana is our great heart.

Preserve the citizenship and the socialist sweat. Do not let our history be replaced by undeserved power.

With longing, respect, humility and gratitude,

Your friend and comrade,

The socialist with tied hands

Erion Veliaj