The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo MP Burim Ramadani stressed that his political party has not reached any kind of agreement with the Kurti government and that it remains the true opposition in the country. He described the current situation in Kosovo as a “deep darkness.”

During an interview for the show “Blic Interview with Astrit Gashi,” Ramadani said that the Alliance has had no agreement, no preliminary agreement, and no attempt at an agreement with the executive, which he accused of causing great damage to Kosovo.

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“Kosovo is in deep darkness,” Ramadani said, explaining that he was initially referring to electricity supply, but that this phrase also reflects the way the country is being governed.

According to him, the Alliance’s opposition stances are not motivated by political spite, because the party continuously offers alternatives and concrete proposals.

His statement came one day after the Assembly of Kosovo approved with 61 votes the government’s decision on emergency measures in the electricity supply sector, which will remain in force for 60 days. It also came in the week when Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Democratic Party of Kosovo agreed on a new legislative initiative related to the Specialist Chambers.