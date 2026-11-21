The High Court in Belgrade has ordered detention of up to 30 days and issued an arrest warrant for Milan Radoičić, who admitted to organizing the armed attack in Banjska in September 2023, during which Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was killed.

This decision came after Radoičić failed to appear on November 15 at the Savski Venac police station in Belgrade, as required under the previously imposed measure. He was required to report to police on the 1st and 15th of each month. Serbian judicial authorities said the detention was ordered due to circumstances indicating he may be in flight. Meanwhile, reports of his possible departure to Russia have raised further questions about his whereabouts.

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However, Serbia has still not filed an indictment in the Banjska case. Serbia’s Chief Prosecutor, Nenad Stefanović, has stated that authorities have not received the evidence requested from Kosovo through EULEX. On the other hand, Radoičić remains under investigation by the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade on suspicions related to the attack and the criminal offenses of illegal arms supply.

Does the arrest warrant constitute a real step toward justice or merely a procedural action? Why has Serbia not yet filed an indictment for the Banjska attack, and is Belgrade evading responsibility for the role of Radoičić and his group? What should the international community do to ensure those responsible face justice?

Security expert Arben Dashevci and jurist Blerim Burjani spoke on these issues.

Security expert Arben Dashevci sees the decision as a step toward justice, but expresses doubts that Serbia would hand Radoičić over to Kosovo institutions even if he were arrested. He also mentions the political changes in Serbia and the Student List’s stance toward Kosovo.

According to Dashevci, the High Court in Belgrade has ordered 30-day detention, and this action is being taken after the Student List came to power. He believes Radoičić is being sought for crimes he committed in Serbia, including crime, corruption, and many other criminal offenses in Serbia. However, data published by Serbian judicial authorities indicate that the decision on detention and the arrest warrant is related to his failure to appear before police on November 15, within the criminal proceedings for the Banjska case.

Referring to reports that Radoičić may have left for Russia, Dashevci says there are questions about his whereabouts. He recalls that Radoičić failed to comply with the obligation to report to police on November 15 and that reports of a possible departure to Russia have increased uncertainty. According to open media sources, it is assumed he may have fled to Russia, like Veselinović.

Regarding the possibility of Radoičić facing justice in Kosovo, Dashevci assesses that even if Serbian authorities arrest him, extradition to Kosovo institutions remains difficult. He emphasizes that the arrest warrant is a real step toward justice, because Radoičić is wanted there for many serious criminal offenses, but even if he is caught, Serbia will not hand him over to our authorities, because this Student List has the same stance toward Kosovo as the previous establishment and does not recognize Kosovo as a state.

Regarding the lack of an indictment for Banjska, Dashevci stresses that Belgrade is evading responsibility for this event and that increased international pressure is needed. According to him, Serbia has not filed the indictment for Banjska for its own internal purposes, and without international pressure it will not do so, but will drag the matter out as long as it can.

He assesses that the international community must demand concrete accountability from Serbia and take punitive measures if those responsible do not face justice. Dashevci says Belgrade is evading responsibility for the role of Radoičić and his group in the attack on Kosovo, and only international pressure can change this stance. He adds that the international community must sanction Serbia if those responsible do not face justice, and that this must be a primary condition for Serbia’s EU integration.

For his part, jurist Blerim Burjani emphasizes that Serbia has so far not treated the Banjska attack as a terrorist act, although it was a full and highly dangerous terrorist attack that resulted in the killing of a Kosovo police officer. According to him, Belgrade’s assessment of this event is different, while the pursuit of Radoičić may be a procedural action or a consequence of political changes in Serbia.

Commenting on the decision on detention and the arrest warrant, Burjani does not rule out the possibility that this is a procedural action, nor the influence of political changes in Serbia. He says the pursuit of Radoičić may be a procedural act, but also a consequence of the change of power, since Radoičić does not have the protection of the Serbian Student List and has no guarantee that he will not be arrested, tried, and convicted.

In the end, Burjani assesses that Radoičić may attempt to leave Serbia to avoid criminal prosecution. According to him, his dilemma and attempt will be to flee Serbia, the jurist concluded.